GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEV. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $165,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

