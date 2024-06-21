BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Cap of $839.47 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $839.47 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000862 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001293 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000087 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $23,805,738.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

