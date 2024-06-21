Lido Staked ETH (stETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.06 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $3,499.42 or 0.05477580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $33.51 billion and $81.06 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,576,496 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,567,180.36247438. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,505.28463765 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $74,545,560.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

