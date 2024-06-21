Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.06 billion and $249,639.02 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.73 or 0.00314194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.62510459 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $361,285.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

