Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Steelcase also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.360-0.400 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCS

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.