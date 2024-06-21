dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.29 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.29 million and $6,707.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00114207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009003 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,492,185 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98615637 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,213.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

