Threshold (T) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.62 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $236.65 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,902.31 or 1.00025030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02382423 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,946,899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

