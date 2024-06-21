Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.