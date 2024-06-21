CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 678 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 46,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

