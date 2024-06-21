CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $177.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average is $153.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

