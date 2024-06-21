Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 74.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

