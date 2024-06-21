EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,437 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $122.04 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.