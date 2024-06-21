Rise Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,641,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 67,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

