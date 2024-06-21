Rise Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,258,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,394,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,905 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $40.91 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

