Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,397,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $207.63 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

