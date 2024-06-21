Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 509 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 103,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

