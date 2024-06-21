576 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avnet by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Avnet by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $52.31 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

