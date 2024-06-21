Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,579 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,494,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.