Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,557 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.
Shares of LYV opened at $92.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
