Mather Group LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,557 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $44,340,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LYV opened at $92.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.