Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after buying an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $280.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $284.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

