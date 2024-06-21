Rise Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.7 %
MCHP stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
