Rise Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

MCHP stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.