445 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS opened at $54.57 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $247,516.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $247,516.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,936.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $940,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,284,040.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,442. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

