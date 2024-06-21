Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 288 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at $20,688,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toro by 512.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TTC opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

