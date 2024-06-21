Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6 %

CLH opened at $225.65 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $228.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.71.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,344 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,876 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

