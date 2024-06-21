Rise Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after buying an additional 489,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

