Rise Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $2,783,459.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.75. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.