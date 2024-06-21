Rise Advisors LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 643,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after acquiring an additional 468,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE VSH opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

