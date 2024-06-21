Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Aviva PLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 639,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 127,047 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

