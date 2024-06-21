2,594 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.