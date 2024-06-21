Rise Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

