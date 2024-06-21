Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 340 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $29,768,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

BJ stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

