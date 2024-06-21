Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Saia by 884.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.41.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $460.24 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.35 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.81.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

