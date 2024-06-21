First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.55. Approximately 6,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $107.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 118.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

