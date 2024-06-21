Rise Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $217.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.08. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $218.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

