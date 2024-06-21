Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.07). 117,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 475,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £186.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,218.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.52.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 68,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £49,921.05 ($63,432.08). Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

