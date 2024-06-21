153 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $2,482,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,135,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,553,000 after acquiring an additional 89,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,391 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

