Rise Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 305.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,486,000 after buying an additional 96,324 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,730,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Trex by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,153,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trex by 516.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

