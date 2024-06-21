Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 15%

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Universal Robina Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.
About Universal Robina
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
