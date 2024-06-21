Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.27. Approximately 25,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 26,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLJH. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 813,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

