PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Shares Up 1.5%

PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 136,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PetroShale Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.

PetroShale Company Profile

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

