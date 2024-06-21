BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Down 3.8%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.47. Approximately 810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.
BlueScope Steel Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99.
About BlueScope Steel
BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.
