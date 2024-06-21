Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 199 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 198.40 ($2.52). Approximately 729,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 649,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.40 ($2.51).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £604.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,980.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.51.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.