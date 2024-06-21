Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 63,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 50,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Mawson Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

