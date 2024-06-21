BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Down 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.76. 137,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 219,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.77.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.53.
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.