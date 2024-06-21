TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
