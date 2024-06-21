BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Down 0.4%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.62. 28,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 44,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.70.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.85.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

