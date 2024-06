Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Down 1.7%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.06. 9,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.