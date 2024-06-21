First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 57,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 64,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

