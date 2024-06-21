First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 57,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 64,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

