Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.71 and last traded at $105.71. 1,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8867 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

