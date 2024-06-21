AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Trading 0.6% Higher

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.12. 6,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

